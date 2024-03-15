Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,629 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 60.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,421 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 611,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,064. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

