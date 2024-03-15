Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 14th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.2 days.

Technogym Price Performance

Technogym stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440. Technogym has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

