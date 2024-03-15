Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 14th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.2 days.
Technogym Price Performance
Technogym stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440. Technogym has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.
About Technogym
