Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $14.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.45. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $285.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.31. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

