Telsey Advisory Group Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $155.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $150.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

