Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 200,000 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TENB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,302. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

