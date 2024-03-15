TeraWulf (WULF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

TeraWulf Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,991,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,305. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

