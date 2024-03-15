Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $129.31 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $646.73 million and approximately $129.31 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000918 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 685,498,114 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

