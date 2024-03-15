Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 93,705 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $161.88. 29,339,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,374,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

