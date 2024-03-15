Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 14th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

