The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Founders Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 3.6% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,916. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

