The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.08. 8,312,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,726,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

