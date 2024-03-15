The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

GLU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 1,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,581. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,923,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

