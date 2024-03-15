The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $136.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDD. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PDD from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

PDD stock opened at $123.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PDD by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,566,000 after purchasing an additional 138,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.