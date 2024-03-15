The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,837. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.17. The firm has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

