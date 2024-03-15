The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.37. 1,829,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,546. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The company has a market capitalization of $371.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

