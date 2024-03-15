Thomas B. Michaud Sells 25,421 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 187.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $84,369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,728,000 after acquiring an additional 518,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

