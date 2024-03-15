thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 14th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.5 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TYEKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Articles

