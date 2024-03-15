Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.15.
In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
