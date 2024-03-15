Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.25

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 212200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tidewater

Tidewater Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tidewater by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,616,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.