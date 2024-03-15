Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Cormark

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

LCFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Up 1.0 %

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

TSE LCFS traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$6.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.65. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.20.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

