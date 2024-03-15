Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 7.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 14,039,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,529,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.
In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
