Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 7.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 14,039,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,529,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $2,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

