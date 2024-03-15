Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 56300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Titan Mining Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.07.
About Titan Mining
Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Mining
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.