Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 56300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.07.

About Titan Mining

(Get Free Report)

Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.