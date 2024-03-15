TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

NYSE TKO opened at $79.70 on Friday. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in TKO Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after purchasing an additional 485,105 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $136,131,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

