tomiNet (TOMI) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. tomiNet has a market cap of $94.81 million and approximately $23.34 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.01962581 USD and is down -12.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $23,408,969.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.