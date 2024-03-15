Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,168 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %

SBUX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,635,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,715. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.