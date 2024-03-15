Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 2,267 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.42. 2,864,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,391. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.99 and a 1-year high of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $375.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.