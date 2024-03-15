Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 3,911 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

