Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 682 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,982. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $248.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

