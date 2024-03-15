Tompkins Financial Corp Has $9.27 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 327,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.28. 1,375,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $441.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.28 and a fifty-two week high of $482.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.