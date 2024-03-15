Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 121 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

