Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 6,899 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,935. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

