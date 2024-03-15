Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,318 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,798,000 after buying an additional 445,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,219,000 after buying an additional 327,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,226 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBTB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 144,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.