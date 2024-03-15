Toncoin Price Tops $4.06 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $13.86 billion and $175.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00005808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00025982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00016297 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,801.93 or 0.99839127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010266 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00166567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,259,938 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,246,507.867429 with 3,468,920,362.371491 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.79403877 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $223,279,571.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.