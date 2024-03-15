Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $78,078. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$18.13 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.32.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0099379 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

