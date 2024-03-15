Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $88.40 on Monday. Toro has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

