Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the February 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF remained flat at $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

