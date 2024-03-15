Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the February 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF remained flat at $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
