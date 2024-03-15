TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. 1,123,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,588. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $159.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

