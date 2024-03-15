Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCL.A

Transcontinental Stock Performance

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.17. 79,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.26.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.