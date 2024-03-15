TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,176.63. 97,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,577. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.85 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $983.55.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,480 shares of company stock worth $96,586,049. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

