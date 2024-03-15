TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 4.5%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.81 and last traded at $75.30. 394,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 608,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,949 shares of company stock worth $7,710,719 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after buying an additional 58,269 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 338,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 96,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

