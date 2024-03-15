Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $281.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

