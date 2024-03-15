Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $9,412,339.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

