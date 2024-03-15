Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,748.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,508.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2,206.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,569.00 and a 1-year high of $2,775.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

