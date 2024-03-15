Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $963,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

ACN opened at $378.21 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

