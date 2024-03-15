Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 235 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $63.09 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.