Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 44 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $5,190,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $925.68 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $473.98 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $871.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

