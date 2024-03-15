Trust Wallet Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $591.24 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $591.24 million and $70.14 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

