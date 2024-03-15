TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) General Counsel Michael James Hall Buys 500 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,700.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 9,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael James Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael James Hall acquired 463 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,876.03.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,726,000 after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

