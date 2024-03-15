Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
TSMRF stock remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $23.20.
About Tsumura & Co.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tsumura & Co.
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.