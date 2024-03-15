Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

TSMRF stock remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

