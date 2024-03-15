TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TT Electronics Increases Dividend

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 152.93 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.50 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of £271.40 million, a PE ratio of -5,133.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,000.00%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

