TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.33) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,000.00%.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
